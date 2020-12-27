Coronavirus trend: The pandemic is far from over

Monitoring Desk

Most countries are reporting more and more new COVID-19 cases every day, and data for the global picture shows that the pandemic is far from over.

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue part of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for eight out of 213 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation has improved slightly: 94 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks, compared to the previous 14 days.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as countrywide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : China, Thailand, Timor Leste, Turkey

: China, Thailand, Timor Leste, Turkey Africa : Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Zambia

: Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Zambia Americas : Barbados, Bolivia, Grenada, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay

: Barbados, Bolivia, Grenada, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay Europe : Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco

: Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco Oceania: Papua New Guinea

More new cases:

Asia : Bahrain, Bhutan, Cyprus, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Malaysia, Singapore, Syria, Yemen

: Bahrain, Bhutan, Cyprus, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Malaysia, Singapore, Syria, Yemen Africa : Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Liberia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe

: Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Liberia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, United States of America

: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, United States of America Europe : Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

: Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom Oceania: Australia

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus two percent):

Asia : Mongolia, Sri Lanka

: Mongolia, Sri Lanka Africa : Angola, Benin

: Angola, Benin Americas: Argentina, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Palestinian territories

: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Palestinian territories Africa : Algeria, Botswana, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan

: Algeria, Botswana, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan Americas : Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Ecuador, Guyana, Honduras, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Anguilla, Aruba, Bermuda, Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Greenland, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Turks and Caicos islands, US Virgin Islands

: Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Ecuador, Guyana, Honduras, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Anguilla, Aruba, Bermuda, Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Greenland, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Turks and Caicos islands, US Virgin Islands Europe : Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey

: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey Oceania: New Zealand, French Polynesia, Guam, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Islands

Less than half as many new cases:

Asia : Cambodia

: Cambodia Africa : Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe

: Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe Oceania: Fiji

Zero new cases:

Africa : Tanzania, Western Sahara

: Tanzania, Western Sahara Americas : Montserrat

: Montserrat Europe : Vatican

: Vatican Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu

Courtesy: DW