Coronavirus trend: The pandemic is far from over

Monitoring Desk
Most countries are reporting more and more new COVID-19 cases every day, and data for the global picture shows that the pandemic is far from over.
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue part of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for eight out of 213 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation has improved slightly: 94 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks, compared to the previous 14 days.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as countrywide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: China, Thailand, Timor Leste, Turkey
- Africa: Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Zambia
- Americas: Barbados, Bolivia, Grenada, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay
- Europe: Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco
- Oceania: Papua New Guinea
More new cases:
- Asia: Bahrain, Bhutan, Cyprus, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Malaysia, Singapore, Syria, Yemen
- Africa: Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Liberia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, United States of America
- Europe: Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom
- Oceania: Australia
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus two percent):
- Asia: Mongolia, Sri Lanka
- Africa: Angola, Benin
- Americas: Argentina, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Palestinian territories
- Africa: Algeria, Botswana, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan
- Americas: Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Ecuador, Guyana, Honduras, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Anguilla, Aruba, Bermuda, Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Greenland, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Turks and Caicos islands, US Virgin Islands
- Europe: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey
- Oceania: New Zealand, French Polynesia, Guam, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Islands
Less than half as many new cases:
- Asia: Cambodia
- Africa: Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe
- Oceania: Fiji
Zero new cases:
- Africa: Tanzania, Western Sahara
- Americas: Montserrat
- Europe: Vatican
- Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu
Courtesy: DW