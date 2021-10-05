Corps Commander Conference reviews regional security situation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: 244th Co-rps Commanders Confere-nce was held at GHQ on Tuesday, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Ar-my Staff (COAS) presided over the conference.

The meeting took comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The Corps Commanders Conference was apprised on measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by Indian Military, forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity. The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross Human Rights Violations, being committed in IIOJK, COAS remarked.

Forum expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian cum security situation in Afghanistan concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region.

COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the Operational and Counter Terrorism domain.