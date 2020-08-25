Corps Commander Peshawar meets troops

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawer Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood visited troops deployed in Parachinar for Muharram duties and extolled their high state of alertness and morale.

Earlier, on his arrival at Parachinar, Corps Commander was given detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and arrangements made for peaceful conduct of Muharram.

Corps Commander expressed his satisfaction over the state of preparedness of the troops and instructed them to exercise strict surveillance and vigilance to ensure peaceful conduct of Moharram rituals.