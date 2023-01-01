Corps Commander visits Radio Pakistan: Speedy rehabilitation of building directed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Friday visited the building of Radio Pakistan that was ransacked and torched by the violent PTI mob on 10th May last, where he was given a detailed briefing on the incident in which the decades old significant building was vandalized.

The Corps Commander paid a detailed visit to various sections of the burnt out building where the office of APPC was also situated on the fourth floor, and directed for speeding up the rehabilitation work on the building. He said the staff of Pakistan Army was busy in rehabilitation and cleanliness of the different sections of the Radio Pakistan and APPC offices.

The Corps Commander on the occasion offered installation of a transmitter on behalf of the Pakistan Army for the Radio Pakistan and directed for providing every needed assistance by the Pakistan Army along with the repair of the building and offices.

Moreover, the Corps Commander Lt. General Hassan Azhar Hayat said the staffers would be provided best possible treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar. It merits a mention here that with the assistance of Pakistan Army, the Radio Pakistan Peshawar has restarted its broadcasting the other day, which was a testimony to the fact that Pakistan Army was standing by its people at difficult times.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peshawar transmission has been restored with the hectic efforts of the organization’s technical team and the support of Pakistan Army within 26 hours of its suspension.

The historical building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar was attacked by miscreants on Wednesday. They barged into the building, breaking the main gate. The miscreants destroyed and ransacked different sections of the radio station, setting on fire official record, equipment and vehicles.

According to Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Ijaz Khan, the transmission had been suspended as a result of the destruction and ransacking by the PTI miscreants on Wednesday afternoon. He, however, said the transmission was restored both at MW 1260 Khz and web streaming for the listeners on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Secretariat Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi has condemned the recent attack on the Radio Pakistan, stating that the damage to the property was unacceptable.

In a statement, he expressed solidarity with the journalist friends of Radio Pakistan. He accused miscreants of destroying the equipment and vehicles of the organizations and called for strict action against those responsible for the cowardly attack. “Pakistan People’s Party has demanded that police and law enforcement agencies provide full security to media houses and journalists,” Afridi said.