Corrupt don’t deserve to run the govt, says CJP Nisar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has remarked that those leaders who do not work in peoples interest, do not deserve to run the government.

This he remarked while hearing a case pertaining to lease of forest land in Sindh, on Wednesday. CJP Saqib Nisar headed a three-judge bench and it heard the case pertaining to leasing out forest land in the province.

As the proceeding underway, Sindh advocate general informed the court, “70,000 acres of land was illegally leased and the lease has still not been cancelled.”

Justice Faisal Arab replied to this, “The forest land is being allotted on the directives of the Sindh chief minister.”

Top judge then turned to the Sindh advocate general and said, “Forests are crucial for the environment. The court had issued an order on October 30 but the Sindh cabinet has still not implemented it. If you don’t want to work, then leave the post.”

“Why are those who don’t have the right to govern sitting on top posts? Those who don’t work do not deserve to run the government,” Justice Nisar added.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed, “Illegal constructions were made on 145,000 acres of forest land. Sindh government itself admits that influential people were illegally allotted the land. Why are these encroachments on thousands of acres of land not removed?”

Directing the Sindh government to submit a reply by January 8, the chief justice said, “We will hear this case in Karachi on January 9.”