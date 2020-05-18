Corrupt PML-N leadership convicted by court for stealing billions: Shahbaz Gill

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the people of Pakistan recognized the true face of the corrupt rulers of the past.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said that the credit for making Pakistan a nuclear power goes to our capable scientists.

The special assistant said that Dr Abdul Qadir has repeatedly said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was afraid of a conducting nuclear test but the Pakistani scientists, out of patriotism, forced the government to carry out nuclear explosions in 1998.

Shahbaz Gill went on to say that these people spread a new lie every few days to mislead the people, adding that the corrupt PML-N leadership has been convicted by the court for stealing billions of dollars.

Taking a jibe at Ahsan Iqbal, he said that the PML-N leader forgot that their government took historic loans during its tenure and the $20 billion annual deficit is a clear indication there your economic performance.

Earlier, Dr Shahbaz Gill met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore. Matters of mutual interest, measures for combating coronavirus, media strategy and overall political situation of the province discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government is busy in public service under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan s and international community has acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan strategy for public services.

SAPM for Political Communication lauded measures of Punjab Government for prevention of coronavirus.