Corruption case: NAB asks interior ministry to place former ISI chiefs name of ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the federal Interior Ministry to put names of Lt Gen (Rtd) Javed Ashraf Qazi and two others on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Javed Ashraf Qazi, who also served as the railways minister during the military regime of Gen Pervez Musharraf was facing mega corruption case.

The other two alleged were the former marketing director of the Pakistan Railways, Khalid Naqi, and Director of the Hasnain Construction Company, Ramzan Sheikh. All the three were accused of awarding a railway land to housing society in illegal and it cost billion of rupees to railways.

NAB has written a letter to Interior ministry and recommended to place the names of these three.

The NAB letter stated that it is alleged that the accused persons in connivance with each other illegally awarded the contract/lease of 140 acres land of Railways Golf Club, Lahore, which caused huge loss of Rs2.16bn [approximately] to the national exchequer.

.

NAB has now decided to reopen the corruption reference against four former senior army officers, including Javed Ashraf Qazi.

The ex-servicemen were summoned by NAB in the same case in 2012 for recording their statements but nothing was done against them.

Advertisements