Corruption cases: Court extends Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand for 10 days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended the physical remand of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz for 10 days in assets beyond means and money laundering cases, on Wednesday.

According to reports, judge Ameer Muhammad Khan presided over the hearing. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician in the courtroom upon expiration of his remand.

The NAB presented details of financial assets ‘owned’ by Hamza and told the court that during investigation into the cases two more benami companies have been unearthed.

“Five billion rupees were transferred,” the court observed.

While talking to media, Hamza said the incumbent government has put poor people under more financial burden, and the people have been cursing this government.

“Protest is the right of every political party, whereas the government has been observing fascism…the people will lodge protest against inflation and revengeful activities of the government,” he said, adding they were fed up with the current government.