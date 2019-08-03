Corruption cases: Court extends physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for seven days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended the physical remand of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz for seven days in money laundering and assets beyond means cases, on Saturday.

According to details, Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan presided over the hearing and inquired from the investigation officer about the number of days Hamza had been in the physical remand. To this, the court was told that Hamza had been in the remand for 52 days.

Meanwhile, police ensured strict security arrangements outside the judicial complex and blocked adjoining roads for routine traffic. The litigant public was also denied entry to the complex.

In the previous hearing on July 24, the NAB presented details of financial assets ‘owned’ by Hamza and told the court that during investigation into the cases two more benami companies have been unearthed.

“Five billion rupees were transferred,” the court observed.

Meanwhile, Hamza, in his talk to the media, said the incumbent government has put poor people under more financial burden, and the people have been cursing this government.

On June 11, the accountability watchdog had arrested Hamza in the same cases shifted him to the bureau’s headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in his interim bail.