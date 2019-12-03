Corruption cases: Former president Zardari files bail petition on medical grounds in IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former president Asif Ali Zardari has filed a bail petition on medical grounds in the money laundering through fake bank accounts and Park Lane corruption cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Tuesday.

Asif Zardari, who has been detained on charges of money laundering through fake bank accounts and is presently undergoing treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), agreed to file a bail plea on medical grounds at the insistence of his family members.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told the media during a brief news conference after meeting his ailing father at PIMS, that they have decided to move the court for the purpose.

Mr Bilawal said that the medical board constituted by the government has pointed out diseases of Zardari, but the former president had not earlier allowed them to file a petition for bail.

The PPP chairman said that Zardari has heeded to the request of his sister Asifa Bhutto to move court for his bail and now they would file a petition.

“(Former) president Zardari had stopped us from filing the bail petition which was a difficult situation for us, my sisters and the whole family. Now he has accepted Aseefa’s request and, Insha Allah, the PPP will apply for the bail on medical grounds after finalising it tomorrow (Tuesday),” he added.

Bilawal went on to say that his party won’t backtrack from its ideology, adding that the party had decided to hold a major event on the 12th death anniversary of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto at Rawalpindi’s historic Liaquat Bagh — the place where she was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack on Dec 27, 2007.

On Nov. 12, an accountability court in Islamabad had rejected Zardari’s application for transferring him to Karachi for his ongoing medical treatment.

On June 10, Zardari was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the IHC had dismissed his pre-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts case.