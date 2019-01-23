Corruption cases: LHC approves Shehbaz Sharif’s bail appeal for hearing

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved the Shehbaz Sharif’s bail plea in Ashiana Housing scandal and Ramzan Sugar Mills case, for hearing on Wednesday.

According to local news channel report, a two-member bench of the LHC has accorded an approval to fix the hearing of a bail request of the detained opposition leader in the national assembly.

The court further directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present all records, pertaining to either case, in the court on January 29.

The PML-N leader filed the plea through his counsels Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez a day earlier.

Shehbaz Sharif said the NAB had made the case against him on political grounds and in violation of the law.

The petition has made the federal government and the NAB a party in the case.

The NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif on October 5 last year under corruption charges in Ashiana Iqbal scandal.

Sharif has also to face pending inquiries about Ramzan Sugar Mills and the assets beyond his means of income.