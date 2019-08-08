Corruption cases: NAB arrests PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and money laundering cases, on Thursday.

According to local news channel reports, Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody when she arrived at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

NAB has also detained ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas.

Reportedly, Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB has claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

Maryam Nawaz leader will be produced before the accountability court on August 9 for remand.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had summoned Maryam Nawaz for interrogation in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and money laundering cases but she skipped the appearance due to her meeting scheduled with Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier on July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million pounds.”

Subsequently, she was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.