Corruption cases: Shehbaz Sharif seeks exemption from personal appearance

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has filed an application before an accountability court seeking exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing of the Ramazan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases, on Wednesday.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly has filed application through his lawyer, stating that he is in federal capital owing to the ongoing budget session of the National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif, being the opposition leader in the National Assembly, has a constitutional role to play, the application said, demanding that he, therefore, be exempted from personal appearance in today’s hearing.

The accountability court will resume hearing of the cases shortly.

Earlier, on June 13, the PML-N president had showed up before the court for the first time after his return from London.

The court was hearing cases pertaining to the Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramazan Sugar Mills. Judge Jawad ul Hassan presided over the proceedings.

Taking notice of the absence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, the judge directed NAB to present him before the court at the next hearing scheduled for June 26 (today).

The corruption watchdog had arrested Hamza Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court dismissed his bail petitions in three cases on June 11.