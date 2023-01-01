Corruption deteriorated country’s economy: Siraj

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq has said that corruption, mismanagement, and reliance on an interest-based financial system have deteriorated economy and emphasized the need of competent leadership to rectify these issues.

Addressing a seminar titled “JI’s Strategy for Revival of National Economy,” held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday, he announced the JI’s intention to initiate the Green Pakistan Project after coming into power with the support of the people.

Sirajul Haq said that the initiative was aimed to allocate millions of currently unused acres of land to skilled young individuals, with the goal of transforming it into productive, fertile land for agriculture. ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, earlier, welcomed the JI chief and moderated the session.

The JI chief outlined a comprehensive plan for the nation’s development over a 50-year period, emphasizing the incorporation of this plan into the national curriculum. He proposed replacing the existing taxation system with a model based on Zakat, enabling over 70 million people to contribute to the national economy and combat poverty. He said the JI demanded proportional system of democracy with free and fair elections.

Siraj criticized the rulers’ failure to heed the recommendations of economic experts and business chambers, contrasting this with the global practice where governments typically give weight to such advice. He argued that the ruling elite often prioritized their own interests, resulting in the hijacking of politics and democracy by corrupt elements. He pointed out that individuals with immense wealth could easily manipulate and win elections.

Highlighting the economic progress of neighboring countries, the JI lamented the contrast in Pakistan, where citizens were queuing up for basic necessities like flour. He accused the rulers of neglecting self-reliance and over-relying on foreign loans, making the country economically vulnerable. He stressed that a strong economy was crucial for Pakistan’s global standing and emphasized the need for capable and honest leadership to achieve this goal. He announced the JI’s commitment to a peaceful struggle for the rights of the people, mentioning an upcoming sit-in protest in front of the Governor House in Karachi scheduled for October 6th.