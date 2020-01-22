Corruption engulfs all govt dept in Sindh: Mustafa Kamal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday has said that corruption has engulfed all the government institutions working in Sindh.

Talking to media in Karachi, the PSP leader said that Sindh government is only playing blame game as it has badly failed to perform in the province.

Responding to the replacement of Sindh Inspector General, Mustafa Kamal said that federal government should not create problems in this matter.