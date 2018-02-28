Corruption reference: Accountability Court adjourns hearing against Ishaq Dar till March 5

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing the corruption case against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar adjourned the hearing of supplementary reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till March 5.

The judge of the accountability court was informed that only one accused is present in the court and Judge Mohammad Bashir then adjourned proceedings for later today until the other accused appear in court.

Later resuming the hearing, the court adjourned the proceedings until March 5 and ordered that the other accused be provided copies of the interim and supplementary references.

Earlier on last Monday, the accountability court had accepted NAB’s supplementary reference, which includes 24 additional witnesses and three new accused persons.

Ishaq Dar, a close aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif is facing corruption for possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

An interim reference was filed against him by NAB in September last year in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28, 2017 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

