Corruption scandals of Imran, his front persons being probed: Sanaullah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that all the corruption scandals of Imran Khan and his front persons were being investigated by the relevant law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and soon the action would be launched, in accordance with the law.

“The government will do nothing in the matter. The NAB, FIA and other relevant institutions are investigating their corruption and once the investigations are completed, everything will be brought on the record,” the minister said during a news conference here. Flanked by Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said the coalition government did not believe in political witch-hunting, but there were many corruption scandals in which Imran Khan and his front persons were directly involved.

Rana Sanaullah asked Imran Khan as to why he got worried over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law tweaks as it were he and his front persons, including Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jamil, Usman Buzdar and the mafia, who plundered the country mercilessly during his regime, would be the main beneficiaries.

“We have only rectified the black side of NAB law as 85 per cent of the proposed amendments were carried forward from the ordinance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, while the rest were derived from the judgments of apex court,” he said, lashing out at Imran Khan for pushing a false narrative on the matter. He said the remand period for an accused of NAB had been reduced to 14 days, while onus of the proof was shifted to the prosecution in a corruption case which was proposed in the NAB law amendments as per the recommendation of the Islamic Ideology Council.

The minister said he had pointed out time and again that Imran Khan and his front person Shehzad Akbar had made Rs 7 billion from the illegally transferred funds amounting to Rs 50 billion. He caused Rs 43 billion damage to the national exchequer in a bid to get commission in a deal, inked by a Pakistani private housing society with the UK authorities over illegal transfer of funds from Pakistan. Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan obtained 240 kanals land in the name of Farah Gogi, while the private housing society donated 458 kanals land to a trust which was opened in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. Imran Khan held multiple news conferences in the last ten days, but did not bother to respond those allegations, he bemoaned.

The minister claimed that the housing society transferred land to the trust during the same period when the deal between the company and the United Kingdom authorities was being signed. He also criticized Imran Khan for lodging fabricated cases against his political opponents during the four-year regime, which was marred by corruption, inefficiency, incompetency, loot and plunder. Imran Khan could not prove corruption of a single dime against any opposition leader during his government, the minister said, rejecting the PTI chief’s claim about 70 cases against Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the NAB officials themselves told the apex court that there was no evidence of corruption found against Shehbaz Sharif. Later, the Federal Investigation Agency was assigned to proceed with a fabricated corruption case against him. Rana Sanaullah said the PTI chairman had no right to comment on the cases of PM Shehbaz Sharif as he had failed to prove any charge against him despite being into the power for four years.

He asked Imran Khan to reveal as to what he had recovered from the politicians during his tenure. His accountability drive was based on lie and deceit as he only wanted to avenge his political opponents. As regards the change in bail process, he said it was proposed in the NAB law amendments that the authority would be given to the court. There were multiple laws in which it was declared that the authority of bail rested with the court.

To a query, he said the complaint made to the parliamentary committee about the ex-NAB chairman would be taken up as per law. A female, Tayyba Gul, had lodged a complaint with the Citizen Portal but initially she was told that the case was sub-judice. Later on, a meeting was held at the PM Office wherein it was decided as to when the video would be aired for pressurizing the then NAB chairman. That was done purposely as the NAB chairman in a TV interview had hinted to take action against the PTI leaders. Now, the action should not only be taken against the erstwhile chairman but also against those who had hatched the conspiracy to compromise the state institution, he added. The minister said a meeting of the National Security Council was held with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The meeting was attended by the main leaders of all political parties wherein the military leadership briefed them in detail over the security situation in the country. The meeting was briefed on the administrative matters pertaining to Pak-Afghan border and the ongoing dialogue with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He said the dialogue with TTP would be proceeded under the guidance and ownership of the parliament.

