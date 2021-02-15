Corruption stories of PTI’s provincial minister echo in Capital

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Provincial Minister for Transport Sham Mohammad Khan has dived deep into the corruption since taking the office back in 2018. The said Provincial Minister is involved in making money out of development projects and had made records in this field. It was claimed by Malik Abbas Ali Khan, Malik Eid Nawaz and other notables of Buka Khail and Sardi Khail tribes during a media interaction in Islamabad today.

According to them, said MPA had auctioned each development projects through relocation or transfer of the projects from one area to other and thus made money through these practices.

According to tribesmen, the contractor of District Bunnu held a protest demonstration against the corruption of the Provincial Minister few days back. The Buka Khail elders enumerated dozens of the projects manipulated by the Provincial Minister for Transport to garner money out of these development projects, by allocating projects to his blue-eyed contractor, and relocation or allocation of the projects to certain area.

According to elders, his relative Ameer Zada, a junior clerk in Food Departm-ent acts as his front man in materializing all his deals.

The elders of Buka Khail tribes accused the Provin-cial Minister for Transport to force the DC Bannu to enforce Section-4 on 2000 canals of land owned by the Buka Khail tribes on the pretext of Cadet School and Sports Complex.

They noted that only 500 canals land is required for cadet college and sports complex, whereas, said Minister has plan to confiscate the rest of the land of Buka Khail tribes.

According to them, PTI Minister had earned bad name for his party due to his corrupt practices. The tribesmen requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate the matter.

They demanded the immediate removal of Provincial Transport Mini-ster and constitutional of an independent inquiry in to the corruption of PTI Minister.