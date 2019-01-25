Corruption will not be tolerated in Railways: Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that no one would be allowed to misuse the resources and adding that the no corruption would be tolerated in the railways.

This he said while addressing to the inauguration ceremony of a second cargo train at Cantt Station in Karachi on Friday. Sheikh Rashid announced that all freight offices as well as his own office are being shifted to Karachi.

Rashid clarified that there will be zero tolerance for corruption in the railways and adding that a minister is only temporary, but I will ensure there is zero tolerance for corruption in Pakistan Railways.

He said nobody would be allowed to create any obstacle in the way of Karachi Circular Railway. “We would roll over anyone who comes in the way of Karachi’s progress,” he warned.

Rashid further said that the entire track from Karachi to Peshawar would be upgraded.