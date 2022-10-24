Council adopts law on the emergency framework regarding medical countermeasures

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: EU ministers adopted a new EU law which facilitates the timely purchase of and access to medicines, vaccines and raw materials, activates emergency funding and enables the monitoring of production facilities when another health crisis hits.

“In recent months we have seen the havoc supply chain disruptions may create. A quick availability of medicines, vaccines and other medical products is vital in times of a medical crisis. With this law we put a system in place to ensure the timely supply of all the tools we need to fight the next pandemic.”

Vlastimil Válek, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Czechia

Monitoring of crisis-relevant countermeasures

In case of a health emergency, the Commission will be tasked to draw up a list of crisis-relevant medical countermeasures and raw materials and to monitor their supply and demand. The Commission, who will also receive support from the European Medicines Agency, will set up a system to monitor relevant information concerning the supply and demand of crisis-relevant medical countermeasures and raw materials within and outside the Union.

This exercise will help the EU to better assess the needs for producing and purchasing such countermeasures and raw materials.

Health Crisis Board

In case of an emergency, a Health Crisis Board will coordinate actions by the Council, the Commission, EU bodies and member states to ensure the supply of and access to crisis-relevant medical countermeasures. The Board will be composed of the Commission and one representative from each member state. Among other things, the Commission will have to consult the Board whenever possible before taking action.