Counter Narcotics Police nabs 4 heroin smugglers at Hamid Karzai Airport

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Interior Ministry says anti-narcotics police seized a large consignment of heroin at Hamid Karzai Airport.

The ministry said in a tweet Saturday, that four people had been arrested in connection to the drug smuggling.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the smugglers intended to smuggle the cargo out of the country by embedding drugs in layers of clothing.

It is also said that one of the smugglers was arrested from a residential house in the “Kart-e-Naw” area of Kabul city.

The Ministry of Interior said that 79 kilograms of heroin were obtained and seized from the smugglers.

Afghanistan is one of the major sources of narcotics production and trafficking, the country reportedly produces about 90% of the world’s narcotics annually.

The challenge is not only critical to the health of society, but drug smuggling has become a major economic source to the government’s opposition elements. (Khaama Press)