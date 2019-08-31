Counter-terrorism ops have made Pakistan Army battle hardened, says COAS Bajwa

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Saturday said that Counter Terrorism Operations have made Pakistan Army battle hardened, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS Bajwa visited Headquarters of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab here on Saturday.

During the visit, the COAS was briefed on border situation and operational preparedness.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS Bajwa said that Counter Terrorism Operations have made Pakistan Army battle-hardened.

“I am proud of my officers and soldiers who have lived up to the expectations of the nation. We stay steadfast,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, China’s Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman General Xu Qiliang called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, regional security, defence cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa hailed China’s unflinching support for Pakistan on all important issues including Kashmir dispute.

The Chinese general affirmed that Beijing greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and was looking forward to further solidify this relation, said the statement.