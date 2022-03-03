Countries of Central Asia call terrorism serious threats to world

TASHKENT (TASS): The countries of Central Asia strongly condemn terrorism in all its manifestations, as it is now one of the most serious threats to peace and security. This is stated in the Tashkent Declaration, adopted on Thursday by the participants of the international high-level conference in the capital of Uzbekistan “Regional cooperation between the states of Central Asia in the framework of a joint action plan for the implementation of the UN global counter-terrorism strategy.”

“The representatives of the countries of Central Asia express their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, since it is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, hinders sustainable development and the provision of universal human rights,” the declaration says.

The countries that signed the document agreed to continue efforts to promote professional, interethnic and intercultural tolerance and dialogue, as well as to prevent discrimination bas-ed on race, ethnicity, gender or religion.

“Terrorism should not and cannot be associated with any religion, nationality or ethnic group,” the document says.

It emphasizes that “the fight against terrorism and the promotion and protection of human rights and the rule of law are not contradictory but mutually reinforcing objectives”. As stated in the declaration, Central Asia became the first region to develop a regional action plan for the implementation of the UN global counter-terrorism strategy and to undertake obligations for its implementation.

The high-level conference is attended by UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalya Gherman, heads of foreign affairs agencies of the Central Asian states, representatives of the SCO, OSCE and other organizations. It is expected that as a result of the forum, which will end on March 4, an updated action plan for the implementation of the UN global counter-terrorism strategy will be adopted.

Related