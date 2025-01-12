Country bereft of justice, peace and democracy, rues Sirajul Haq

F.P. Report

VEHARI: Former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the country was bereft of justice, peace, and democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Vehari, Haq expressed grave concerns over the myriad challenges plaguing the country. Haq lamented, “The country is engulfed in countless problems, yet those in power remain indifferent to the plight of the common man.”

He criticised the current political negotiations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), asserting that these talks prioritised “vested interests” over national issues.

“The dialogues between the PTI and PML-N reflect the parties’ agendas rather than the country’s pressing concerns,” Haq said.

He underscored the “disconnect” between the ruling elite and the everyday struggles of the people.

Highlighting the socioeconomic struggles faced by the masses, Haq said, “We are slaves who cannot even afford to purchase flour by our own choice.”

He accused the government of “failing to provide solutions” for the growing hardships of the populace.

Haq asserted, “The JI is the true representative of public issues.”

“The current rulers “lacked the vision and determination” to resolve the masses’ problems,” maintained Haq.