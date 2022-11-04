Country can’t afford more tragedies: Siraj

LAHORE (INP): Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has urged the political parties, their workers to stay peaceful and said in prevailing circumstance, the country could not afford more tragedies and mishaps.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Friday, he termed the combat among the political parties a serious threat to already fragile democracy. Sirajul Haq said that the leadership of the political parties need to sit together for concerted efforts to find solution to the prevailing crises. Institutions should work within their domain defined in the constitution as rule of law was the key to put the country on track, he said.

The JI chief was of the view that there was no room for violence and extremism in politics and added that the situation could further worsen the crisis if sanity was not prevailed particularly at a time when the national economy and governance was on the verge of collapse. He condemned the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and prayed for the quick recovery of former prime ministers and his injured colleagues and workers.

Siraj also prayed for the soul of the PTI worker who lost his life during firing on PTI long-march in Wazirabad. He said the attack raised a question mark on the ability of Punjab government to protect its leader. If a government could not ensure protection to a political leader what would be the situation of a common man, he said. The JI emir said the incumbent and previous governments failed to provide any relief to the masses. Poverty, inflation and unemployment made the people frustrated while the ruling elite enjoyed all the luxuries, he said. The two percent ruling elite were responsible to the country’s problems, he said, adding people should reject the tested parties and vote for the JI to bring real change.

Related