Country facing a storm of inflation: Tessori

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that he would write a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to increase 35 percent in salaries of government employees to meet the growing prices.

He said that private organizations and media houses should also increase the salaries of the employees as the people were experiencing very tough time. While addressing a press conference at Governor House, he said that the entire country was facing a storm of inflation and strict action was necessary against the hoarders and profiteers in the holy month of Ramazan.