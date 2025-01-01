Country needs Bilawal Bhutto as prime minister: Punjab governor

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Haji Saleem Haider said on Saturday that the country needs Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the country’s prime minister.

Addressing an event in line with the 97th birthday of former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “Even still any of the parties in the country has a leader, it is the PPP.”

“We will have to mobilise for the sake of restoring the PPP in Punjab,” said Haider.

He lavished his praise on President Asif Ali Zardari, saying, “It is Asif Ali Zardari who chanted the slogan of Pakistan khappay.”

Emphasising the need for moving forward the PPP, Haider said, “We will have to move forward the party by forgetting the differences with each other.”

Separately, few days back, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman on Thursday launched a fresh broadside at the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Expressing her thoughts, Rehman said, “You [PTI] have attacked the state under the guise of freedom. We [PPP] have never perceived vandalism as the freedom.”

“When President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested, he [Zardari] had not attacked the state,” she said.

Rehman said, “During your [PTI] government, how did you arrest Faryal Talpur and Maryam Nawaz? Now you [PTI leadership] bear the arrest.”