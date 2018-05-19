Country needs unbiased caretaker PM: ANP

F.P. Report

Peshawar: Senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Zahid Khan has said that Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition leader Khurshid Shah should agree on the name of caretaker PM as soon as possible and this matter should not be let go to Parliamentary Committee or Election Commission (EC).

“ because if election commission appoints the caretaker PM then people will lose their trust on politicians’’, he said this while talking to media on Saturday.

Zahid Khan said that it is expected that PM and Khurshid Shah will decide the name of caretaker PM soon.

‘’Pakistan needs such a caretaker PM at present who should be unbiased and he should hold elections on time’’, he held.

He further said that if the matter of appointing caretaker PM will go to Parliamentary Committee or Election Committee than people will lose their trust on politicians.

