Country’s economy on verge of collapse due to PTI: Sherpao

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that the country’s economy was on the verge of collapse due to the ill-conceived policies of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor, he said that the incumbent government added Rs11,000 billion to the national debt burden. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to create 10 million jobs, but during this government about 7 million had become jobless.

On the occasion, known social and political figure Mohammad Saeed Khan announced joining the QWP.

Aftab Sherpao said that the growth rate was recorded in the minus after 60 years. He added that the per capital income also decreased. Inflation had also recorded a sharp increase in the last two years, he added.

The QWP leader said that the government was using the National Accountability Bureau for the political victimization of its opponents. He said that the PTI rulers had reneged on all the election pledges.

Demanding a fresh and fair election, he said that the polls should be held so that the people could elect their true representatives. He added that holding the polls was the only solution to the problems facing the country. “The time has come to send this government packing,” he said.

Aftab Sherpao said that the country had become isolated to the flawed foreign policy of the government. He said that the foreign policy should be revisited. He said that relations with Saudi Arabia and China were strained.

The QWP leader said that it was the habit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold the previous government accountable for all the ills. He said that the government has failed to deliver and had become had become fed up with it.

Aftab Sherpao said that the prices of the daily use items including sugar and flour registered record increase in recent weeks. He said that the government had surrendered to mafias.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Baloch nationalist leader Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and said that the void created due to his death could not be filled.

He condemned the killing of a Baloch youth Hayat Baloch and demanded exemplary punishment to those involved. He also condemned murder of a five-year old girl in Nowshera and asked the government to award severe punishment to the accused.