Country’s economy sets on an upward trajectory: Khusro

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The government has set the Country’s economy on an upward trajectory due to the introduction of wise and business-friendly policies in the country. It was shared by the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar flanked by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib in a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

While giving an account of government investment policies, Khusro said that the government is aimed at documentation of informal economy while diverting resources to the production sector to improve the manufacturing base of the country.

He said the government is encouraging overseas Pakistanis through incentivized policies to invest in the industrial sector of Pakistan, in a bid to bring an industrial revolution into the country.

Khusro said that the government is struggling hard to achieve the exports target of $ 36 billion for the next fiscal year.

According to him, the country’s exports and foreign remittances had jumped from $ 42 billion to $ 64 billion during recent years which will further increase during the coming months.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended a historic relief package to the industrial sector, which would have a far-reaching effect on the national economy in the coming years.

While speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib noted that the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic had disturbed the pace of development in the country, however, due to prudent policies of the PTI government the overall national growth is rapidly increasing.

According to him, Pakistan had achieved a 5.37 % growth rate during the past year besides encountering the repercussions of the pandemic throughout the year, hence it has great scopes of improvement during the current year.

Farrukh commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing a bulky relief package to the poor including a reduction of prices of electricity, gas, and petrol during the recent days.

Minister lashed out at the opposition for making hue and cry at a pro-public measure of the incumbent government for the sake of their politics.

Farrukh claimed that the public is with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the opposition parties will fail in their anti-government and anti-public agenda during the coming days.