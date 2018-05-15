Couple killed in name of honor

F.P. Report

PANO AKIL: A couple was killed on the name of honor in Shahbazi Bullo village of Pano Akil.

Police officials told media that the deceased were identified as 18-year-old Amjad and 16-year-old Firdous. Police told that the deceased Amjad was axed to death while Firdous was suffocated until she died.

After the incident police arrested two out of the four suspects named in the FIR [First Information Report] that was filed in the cantonment police station.

Police initiated a search operation to arrest the remaining suspects.

