Court accepts plea to conduct Aamir’s postmortem

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A court in Karachi on Saturday accepted plea to conduct postmortem of former TV host and member National Assembly Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after he was found dead in his bedroom last Thursday. As per details, the court has ordered to form a medical board to conduct the postmortem.

Earlier, city court in Karachi heard the case on conducting Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem in which the lawyers of the state and Aamir Liaquat’s family appeared. The petition was filed by a citizen named Abdul Ahad. While the heirs of the televangelist were against to conduct an autopsy.

The family of the politician had also moved court to stop government from conducting postmortem. As per the petitioner, Aamir Liaquat’s property was under dispute and the former MNA might have been murdered.