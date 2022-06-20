Court accepts pre-arrest bails of PTI leaders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has granted pre-arrest bail to several Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf leaders in a public disorder and damage to property case during party’s long march on Islamabad.

The court accepted the pre-arrest bails of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Sheharyar Afridi, Qasim Suri, Murad Saeed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Ali Muhammad Khan and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. District & Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard the pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI leaders and AML Chief Sh Rashid.

While announcing a reserved judgement, the judge accepted bail applications of all the accused. However, the court directed the accused to become part of the investigation in cases registered against them in I-9, Golra and Tarnol police stations. After the hearing, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the present government did not come through public votes rather it was brought and imposed on us. He said the government hatched a conspiracy and made fake cases against the. He was of the view that the country could be shut by using power but it could not be run.

Babar Awan said that a certain ‘group’ in Pakistan did not believe in law, rather it believed in NRO. On this occasion, Afridi, Faisal Javed and Suri said that an imported government had been imposed on us at the behest of America. They requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu notice of it.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has extended the interim bails of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and AML Chief Sh Rashid till June 28. The court directed to club together applications of PTI leaders and Sh Rashid’s application. Meanwhile, Umar Amin Gandapur withdrew his protective bail application. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions. PTI leaders submit Rs0.1m surety bonds to ATC in Lahore

Meanwhile, the PTI leaders have submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds each to an anti-terrorism court in Lahore for their bails in vandalism cases registered against them after the party’s long march on Islamabad. The PTI leaders were granted bail in a new FIR registered against them at Bhati Gate, Lahore on Saturday.

