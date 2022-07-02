Accountability court acquits Fazl’s aide Musa Khan

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Accountability Court Peshawar Judge Naveed Ahmad Khan has acquitted Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-u-Rehman close friend and former District Forest Officer D I Khan Musa Khan Baloch along with three others from charges regarding building assets beyond resources, corruption and illegal recruitments over lack of evidence, on Saturday.

The counsel for petitioner Qazi Jawad Advocate appeared before accountability court and argued the case. According to details, Musa Khan had arrested by National Accountability Court (NAB) on September 24 last year in connection with the graft cases.

Moreover, the bureau had also filed a reference in January against the associate of JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making illegal appointments, purchase 150 Kannal land, crash plant, millions of bank transactions and residential house.

The former DFO Musa Khan along with three others were acquitted by the accountability court in the assets beyond means case over the NAB’s failure to prove the allegations.

The accountability court judge in his short verdict in the reference said the NAB failed to prove charges against Musa Khan. Moosa Khan is a member of JUI-F’s central council and Emir of Paharpur tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The JUI-F leader was facing allegations of possessing illegal assets, as well as making illegal appointments including his son in BPS-10 on fake documents and son-in-law BPS-8 despite 3rd division in academic carrier.