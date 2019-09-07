Court acquits three accused in Judge Arshad Malik video scandal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A court has acquitted Nasir Janjua and two others in the Judge Arshad Malik video scandal due to a lack of evidence, on Saturday.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cleared the names of the three suspects after determining that no evidence was found against Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jillani.

Earlier on September 2, the FIA had arrested suspect Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jillani in relation to accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal case.

Earlier this summer, a video went viral on social media and purportedly showed judge Arshad Malik admitting to passing a verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharid despite a lack of evidence.

On July 12, Judge Arshad Malik was relieved from his duties by the federal government for his alleged involvement in the controversial video scandal.

The Islamabad High Court in August ordered disciplinary proceedings against Malik for violating the code of conduct. The accused had termed the video edited, fabricated, and aimed at defaming him.