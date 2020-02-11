Court adjourns hearing against Sindh Assembly speaker Siraj Durrani till March 9

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond known sources of income till March 9.

Agha Siraj Durrani and co-accused were presented in the court during the hearing today.

The court directed NAB to present details of reference in the next hearing.

Talking to media outside the court, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Siraj Durrani said the Sindh government will try to implement over the directives of CJP Gulzar regarding demolition of illegal buildings in the metropolis.

Case against Durrani

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Agha Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.