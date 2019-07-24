Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing case till August 7

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has adjourned hearing of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference till August 7, on Wednesday.

According to reports, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif, who is on bail, appeared the case.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, who had become approver in the case, and other suspects, brought from jail, appeared before the court as strict security arrangements were made outside the judicial complex.

The closure of all adjacent roads by placing containers disturbed flow of traffic and free movement of the citizens as well.

Contrarily, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pleaded with the court to proceed with the case as “Shehbaz Sharif has been wasting court’s time.”

The NAB has already filed the reference against Shehbaz Sharif.

In the previous hearing, Sharif’s defense counsel Amjad Pervez cross-examined witness Sidra Mansoor, and asked upon whose directives she had produced the record.

To this, she answered that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had asked her about the record.

The defense counsel further asked her whether the in-charge (of the SECP) had given her any written directives over the matter.

To which, she responded that in-charge Liaquat Ali had given her verbal directives, and the same record, which was submitted with the NAB, was presented in the court. Moreover, she said she had been included in the investigation process on May 30, 2018.