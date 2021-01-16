Court adjourns hearing of RSM case

LAHORE (APP): An accountability court on Saturday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till January 26.

The court recorded statements of two witnesses, Tariq Maqsood and Zulif-qar, during the proceedings whereas counsel for the accused cross examined them. The court summoned two more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz on expiry of his judicial remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.