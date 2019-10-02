Court adjourns hearing of supplementary reference against PML-N’s Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday has adjourned the hearing of supplementary reference of Ishaq Dar assets’ beyond income case.

According to details, Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the supplementary reference where co-accused Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood appeared before the court.

However, former president of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed failed to appear before the court and a plea was filed on behalf of him to seek his exemption from personal appearance in the case.

During the hearing, the accountability court was apprised by the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer that he is in contact with the concerned officers investigated the matter in 2007 in order to prepare initial probe report. He added that the initial probe report has not received so far.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 9 due to absence of the former-NBP president Saeed Ahmed after accepting his plea for exemption from personal appearance.

It may be mentioned here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.