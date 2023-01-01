Court adjourns Imran’s plea for transfer to Adiyala

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Aamer Farooq said on Wednesday that investigation did not mean harassing somebody.

During the hearing of the petition filed by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his transfer from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, counsel for Imran Sher Afzal Marwat told the court that it was on the court’s directives that he and other lawyers had gone to the jail yesterday to meet his client, but the jail authorities refused to let them in.

The CJ asked whether there was a specific time for meeting with the jail inmates. Advocate Marwat informed the court that visitors were allowed to meet prisoners by 6:00 in the evening. “Yesterday when we went to see Imran, the jail administration did not allow us to meet him, saying the time was over,” he replied.

CJ Farooq said everybody, including prisoners, had rights. “A prisoner should get that right which has been guaranteed to him by the constitution,” he said, adding, “The jail administration cannot disallow inmate’s meeting with his lawyer.” Imran’s lawyer also raised the issue of appearance of his colleague Naeem Haider Panjotha before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team yesterday. “My colleague was questioned for nine hours,” he told the court, adding, “Grilling somebody for so many hours amounted to illegal detention.”

The chief justice asked as to who would decide whether to send the PTI chairman to Adiala or some other jail. Imran’s lawyer opined that the court only had to determine whether the prisoner’s request for his transfer from jail was done with a mala fide intent. The court then adjourned hearing of the case until Friday.

SC stops authorities from arresting PTI chief in lawyer murder case: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday barred authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman till August 24 in a case pertaining to the murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

A three-member bench led by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizwi issued the directives while hearing Imran Khan’s plea seeking to quash the case. At the outset of the hearing, SC judges and the applicant’s lawyer Amanullah Kanrani have a heated exchange of words. During the hearing, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizwi asked Amanullah to sit down. At which, lawyer Kanrani raised objections on the bench hearing lawyer murder case against PTI chief. (PPI)