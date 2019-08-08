Court approves 11-day physical remand of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail in LNG case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) hearing LNG case, has approved an 11-day physical remand of former Finance Minister and Miftah Ismail and former Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq, on Thursday.

According to details, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had produced the PML-N leader before Duty Judge Tahir Mehmood as AC Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave. The investigation officer submitted a copy of the arrest warrant when the court inquired about the cause for arrest.

NAB officials also submitted Miftah Ismail’s medical report in the court. In a slip of tongue, the NAB prosecutor requested a 15-year physical remand of the PML-N leader. The prosecutor apologized after realizing the mistake and asked for a 15-day remand.

Miftah Ismail’s counsel objected to the appeal for the physical remand, however, the court granted an 11-day remand of both suspects and directed the NAB to produce them before the court on August 19.

The anti-corruption watchdog had Wednesday (yesterday) arrested Miftah Ismail and Imran-ul-Haq after their bail plea was rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The apex court on September 10, 2018 had directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the Elengy Terminal, a subsidiary of Engro, in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.