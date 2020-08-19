Court approves interim bail of K-electric official in electrocution death case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: District Court (South) on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to K-Electric (KE) distribution head Amir Zia in a case regarding death of a youth by electrocution.

The FIR of the death of 19-year-old Faizan, who was electrocuted in recent rainfall in Karachi, was registered at Defence police station.

The chief executive officer and other senior officials of the power utility were booked after the youth lost his life due to electrocution in Defence area.

The district and sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to K-Electric’s distribution head Amir Zia today for Rs 200,000 bail money.

The court granted interim bail to the power utility official till August 25.

The court also directed the accused to cooperate with the police in its investigation of the case.

Amir Zia had earlier got a protective bail from Sindh High Court (SHC), which had directed him to appear before the concerned court within a week.

Earlier, the district and sessions court in the same case on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to the power company’s Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi with orders to deposit Rs 200,000 bail bonds in the court.

The court had also ordered police not to arrest Alvi till August 25, after granting him the pre-arrest bail.