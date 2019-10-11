Court approves Nawaz Sharif’s 14-day physical remand in Chaudhry mills case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability court has approved 14-day physical remand of former prime minister and PML-N supermo Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, on Friday.

According to report, As the hearing underway, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that in 1992, Chaudhry Sugar Mills was established and Nawaz Sharif owned shares worth Rs43 million.

Former premier’s lawyer Amjad Pervez said that in 1991, his client was not sponsor of any company and that Nawaz Sharif had no role in formation of Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Mohammad Sharif established Chaudhry mills, he told.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and senior leaders including Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present outside the court to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, who was taken to the court by NAB investigation team.

On the occasion, stringent security measures were taken to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier, accountability court had extended judicial remand of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries Yousaf Abbas for 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s daycare centre was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested the incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, on Friday.

According to reports, an investigation team of NAB after taking the former prime minister into custody leading him from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the accountability court.

The accountability bureau will seek remand of Nawaz Sharif for questioning in the case.

Security has been stepped up in Lahore and all roads leading to the Judicial Complex have been sealed.

The top leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have reached the court for the case hearing.

Earlier, investigation officer Hamid Javed shown the arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif to Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had issued arrest warrants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Oct. 04.

The decision of his arrest was made after a joint investigation team of NAB maintained that Sharif was not cooperating with the investigating team in the probe related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Yousaf Abbas are already being investigated in the reference by the accountability bureau.

Elder Sharif was made part of Chaudhry Sugar Mills investigation, in the month of August, by the NAB.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case:

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said in a press conference that the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He had added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He had said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.