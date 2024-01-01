Court cancels arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhan case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A court Monday cancelled arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi after her appearance in the Toshakhan case.

“I appeared today and will appear at the next hearing as well,” Bushra Bibi said as she moved the rostrum to assure the court of appearing in the next hearing.

Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand adjourned the hearing till December 12.

The prosecution requested the court to indict PTI founders and Bushra Bibi in the case.

The wife of the PTI founder told the court that she went to jail on own when she was sentenced.

She added: “I could not appear before the court due to poor health and appearance in several cases.”

The prosecution provided copies of 161 statements of witnesses to the defence

Lawyer Salman Safdar said the statements of 23 witnesses were provided and after receiving the statements, there is a seven-day time for indictment.