Court case: Court extends Rana Sanaullah judicial remand till Sept 28

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah till September 28 in a drug smuggling case, on Saturday.

According to reports, Rana Sanaullah was produced before duty judge Khalid Bashir along with other suspects. The court ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to submit notification of prosecutor’s appointment.

ANF lawyer Rana Kashif told the court that Salahuddin Mengal has been appointed as the prosecutor in the case but he could not appear before the court as he underwent an operation and is still admitted to hospital.

The PML-N leader’s counsel took the stance that his client’s bail plea and petition regarding provision of video pertaining to locomotion of Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle are still pending.

Duty judge Khalid Bashir remarked that he is conducting hearings of urgent cases only, to which Rana Sanaullah’s lawyer replied what else can be more important than the PML-N leader’s bail.

On the other hand, Rana Sanaullah said the court is being misled regarding his case, and objected that the video has not been provided about which Minister for Frontier Region and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi claimed.