Court confirms interim bail of former DPO

LAHORE (APP): An accountability court on Tuesday confirmed interim bail of former DPO Rai Zameer in Rs 2.96 billion Gujrat police funds embezzlement reference. The court directed the accused for submitting surety bonds of Rs 1 million for the purpose.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings wherein former DPO Rai Zameer and other accused appeared.

Advocate Adnan Shuja argued before the court on behalf of the accused and submitted that many co-accused had died during the pendency of the reference. He pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail in view of the illness of the accused. However, National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor opposed the plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, confirmed the interim bail of Rai Zameer and sought further arguments on his acquittal application on April 26. The NAB probed four former DPOs of Gujrat, including SP Kamran Mumtaz, SSP Rai Ijaz, SSP Sohail Zafar Chattha and Rai Zameer. As per NAB claims, all four former DPOs during their tenure in Gujrat had embezzled billions under different heads of procurement, including petrol, uniforms, martyr funds, fake vouchers, pensions and alleged ghost employments.

It is pertinent to mention here that nine accused had obtained bail in the case.

The other accused in this case included former District Accounts Officer, Gujrat Chan Peer (2016-17), District Accounts Officer, Gujrat Muhammad Afzal (2014-16), Muhammad Fayyaz Naqdi Muharar DPO Office, Gujrat, Rameez Ahmad ex-constable DPO Office Gujrat, Muhammad Ashraf Senior Auditor Accounts Gujrat, Muhammad Asif Butt Bank Manager, Gujrat and Shakeel Ahmad, Bank Operation Manager, Gujrat.

