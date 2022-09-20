Court confirms Interim bails of 10 PML-N MPs

LAHORE (INP): The Sessions Court directed to confirm the interim bails of 10 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPs including Rana Mashhood in the Punjab Assembly riot and vandalism case.

The Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Yaseen Mohal heard the bails plea in the Sessions Court on Tuesday, in which 10 accused, including Rana Mashhood, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Awais Leghari appeared and police submitted the full investigation report to the court. During the hearing, the lawyers of the accused took the stand that the riots named in the case by the police as targets for ‘political revenge’ have nothing to do with the case.

The prosecution took the stand that the accused are charged with rioting in the Punjab Assembly and their arrest is required to complete the investigation. After the arguments of the lawyers were completed, the court confirmed the interim bails of all the accused and directed the accused to submit surety bonds of 50,000.

Talking to the media outside the session court, PML-N leader Rana Mashhood said that Imran Khan wants the next Army Chief to be of his choice. Responding to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s statement, he said that Imran Khan stated yesterday that if he didn’t come into power for the next two months, then we will lose everything. I want to tell Imran Khan that he has already lost the trust of the nation. PTI Chairman’s negative intentions have been revealed to Pakistanis, he said.

Rana Mashhood said that soon Imran Khan will be behind bars for the crime of foreign funding and Toshakhana cases. Furthermore, he blamed the ousted PTI government for the hike in prices of electricity bills, petrol and daily commodities. The League leader said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will control inflation in the next few months, adding that the PM is going to represent not only Pakistan but the entire Muslim Ummah in the United Nations (UN). He will raise his voice against Islamophobia in the UN, he said.

Related