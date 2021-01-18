Court convicts three JuD leaders

LAHORE(APP): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) in two terror finance cases.

The court handed down 14 years and six months imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, besides six months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Maki.

ATC-I Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment as charges laid down in FIR 23/19 and 41/19, registered by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Lahore and Sargodha, were proved in the court.

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organization, and helped in raising funds.