Court defers decision on police Challan in Nazim Jokhio murder case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A court on Saturday deferred its decision on the police challan submitted in the Nazim Jokhio murder case. Judicial Magistrate Malir’s court will take decision to approve or reject the police challan in Nazim Jokhio murder case in its hearing on July 07.

The police in its challan has recommended excluding the names of Jam Abdul Karim and Jam Awais, two PPP lawmakers, and 11 other suspects from the charge sheet. The police had nominated only three accused in the high profile murder case in Malir area of the port city.

On May 23, in a major relief for PPP lawmakers and other suspects in the Nazim Jokhio murder case, the anti-terrorism court okayed the transfer of the murder case to session court. However, a decision to exclude names of the PPP lawmakers and others from the police challan was not taken by the ATC.

The counsel representing the suspects had argued before the court that anti-terrorism clauses do not apply to the case, the stance was also seconded by the prosecution, plaintiff, widow of the victim, and investigation officer. The ATC court after the consensus from all sides directed the investigation officer to file challan in the case before the session court.

PPP MNA Jam Kareem, MPA Jam Awais Jokhio and others were nominated in the case. In October last year, the family of Nazim Jokhio said that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim Jokhio to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Police registered a murder case against PPP MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others. They detained Awais but Jam Kareem left the country and flew to Dubai, only to return later to cast his vote in no-trust motion against Imran Khan.