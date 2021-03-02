Court directs for early completion of investigations against Asif

LAHORE (APP): An accountability court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for early completion of investigations against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond means case.

The court also extended the judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till March 12 in the case.

Duty Judge Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings due to absence of the judge concerned.

The jail authorities produced Khawaja Asif before the court on expiry of his judicial remand term, who got his attendance marked.

Khawaja Asif’s counsel requested the court to direct National Accountability Bureau authorities for early completion of investigation and filing of challan (charge-sheet).

At this, the court conceded the request and directed National Accountability Bureau authorities for early completion of the investigations.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 12 and also extended judicial remand of Khawaja Asif.

The court directed jail authorities for producing him again on expiry of the remand term.

The National Accountability Bureau had launched investigations against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of the Anti-money Laundering act.

It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.

The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations.

The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.